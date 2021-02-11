Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Arteria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.