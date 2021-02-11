Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Sells $334,710.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATLC stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 595.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

