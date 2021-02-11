Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Sells $334,710.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ATLC stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.
About Atlanticus
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
