AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $440,203.06 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $440,203.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 174,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,150. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.