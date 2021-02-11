Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 344,470 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $596,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.