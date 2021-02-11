Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $57,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 40.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $378.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.