Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.14 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $341.39 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.