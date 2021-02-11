Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.03 Million in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $36,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $288,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAC opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

