Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 15,400 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

