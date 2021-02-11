Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.