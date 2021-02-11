ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $267.53 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $282.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Get ASM International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.