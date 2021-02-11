ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.22 million.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

ASGN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $95.36.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

