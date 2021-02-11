ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.12 EPS.

Shares of ASGN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

