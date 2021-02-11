Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $65,699.29

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $65,699.29 and $8,994.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,845.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.82 or 0.03848379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00400212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.03 or 0.01123929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00477084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00390214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00257828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00024165 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,251,180 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,637 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

