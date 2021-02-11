Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 6.2%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.11. 1,578,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,458,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 612 shares of company stock worth $4,182. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

