Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Shares of THO opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

