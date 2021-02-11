Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

