Arizona State Retirement System Sells 624 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $101.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

