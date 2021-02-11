Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

