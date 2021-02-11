Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 36.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.