Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.