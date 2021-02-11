Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANET opened at $318.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $324.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.58.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,247 shares of company stock worth $77,834,157 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.