Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ANET opened at $318.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $324.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.58.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
