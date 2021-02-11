Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $117.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $135.00. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 19,683,094 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.69. The firm has a market cap of £446.01 million and a PE ratio of -307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

