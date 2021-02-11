Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

ARCC traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.20.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

