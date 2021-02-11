Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

