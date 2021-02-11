Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.08

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

