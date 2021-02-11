Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.