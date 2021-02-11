Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

