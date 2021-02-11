Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $4.96. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 56,209 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.