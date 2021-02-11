Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.29. 398,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 119,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aravive by 27,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

