AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ATR opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

