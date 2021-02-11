Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,965 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,053,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

