Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,985. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

