Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.94). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 106.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 338,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.