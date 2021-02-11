ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $394.19

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $394.19 and last traded at $391.58, with a volume of 1477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

