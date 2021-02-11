ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $386.59 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $390.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.79 and a 200 day moving average of $335.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

