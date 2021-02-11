Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) rose 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 287,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 351,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.47% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

