Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

ANCN opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.