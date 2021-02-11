AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

ANAB stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

