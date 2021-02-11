Analysts Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Price Target at $130.00

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 66.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.03. 2,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

