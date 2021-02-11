Analysts Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Price Target at $130.00

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.
SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.03. 2,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72.
About Stepan
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.
