Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $50.43

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,036. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.