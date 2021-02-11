Analysts Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) PT at GBX 34.25

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON:SHI traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 32.70 ($0.43). 6,535,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of £386.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.45 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

