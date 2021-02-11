Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $13.06

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 584,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.00.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

