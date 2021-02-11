Analysts Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.83 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

