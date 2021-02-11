Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $59.38

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,035. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,265,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $8,471,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

