Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT at $46.78

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $231,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Jamf has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

