Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price at $7.97

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

IVPAF stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

