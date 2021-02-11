Analysts Set Expectations for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

