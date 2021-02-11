Analysts Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target at $2.75

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECIFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Electricité de France stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 18,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,249. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

