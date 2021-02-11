Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (CJT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE: CJT):

2/3/2021 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$275.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$310.00 to C$315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

1/13/2021 – Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$264.00 price target on the stock.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$209.67 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$213.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.11.

Get Cargojet Inc (CJTTO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc (CJTTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc (CJTTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.