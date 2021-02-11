Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $113.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 86,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.