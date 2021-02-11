Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $6.83 on Friday, hitting $107.73. 2,377,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,159. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock worth $5,759,647 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

